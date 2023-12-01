3 Cavaliers Who Won't Survive the Rest of the Season in Cleveland
If the Cavaliers don't find a way to consistently produce results, this trio of players could find themselves leaving Cleveland before the 2023-24 NBA season ends.
3. Jarrett Allen
Jarrett Allen's situation is an interesting one. On one hand, the 25-year-old center has been nothing but reliable since being acquired during the 2020-21 campaign, averaging a double-double (14.5 PTS and 10.0 REB) with 67.6% shooting across 189 games with the Cavaliers.
On the other, it's clear that Cleveland's current roster makeup isn't producing the necessary results. While the Cavaliers would like to hold on to him for the duration of his contract, Scotto also reports that the team would be willing to move Allen in a deal that "further moves the needle towards title contention."
It isn't hard to see why other teams would love to acquire Allen as a part of a blockbuster deal. He's a strong rim defender who can put up a double-double on any given night. While he isn't the best floor stretcher, he's averaging a career-high 2.3 assists this season and could continue to improve considering how he doesn't even turn 26 until April.
Allen also provides some contractual security for any interested parties as he's under contract through 2025-26 at $20 million per season. That's a steal of a deal for what he brings to the table and should net Cleveland a solid return if a trade comes to fruition.
For now, it looks like the Cavaliers are content with the status quo. But if the team finds the opportunity to legitimize itself as an NBA Finals contender, sacrificing Allen for the greater good might be necessary.
More Cavaliers news and rumors: