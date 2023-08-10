3 Cavaliers Who Won’t Be in Cleveland By the End of the Season
These 3 Cavs players' days in Cleveland could be numbered.
2. Jarett Allen
Jarrett Allen isn't a player that the Cavaliers are actively trying to move, but that hasn't stopped opposing teams from inquiring about the former NBA All-Star.
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly called the Cavs regarding Allen ahead of the draft, according to cleveland.com. More recently, the New Orleans Pelicans are allegedly interested in the talented rim protector's presence.
It isn't too shocking that teams are trying to trade for the 25-year-old. Although he wasn't an All-Star last season, he still averaged a respectable 14.3 points and 9.8 rebounds with a 67.0% true shooting mark over 68 games.
He's also signed for the next three years for $20 million per season (per Spotrac), which is more than affordable. His cap hit and term alone could net the Cavaliers back a solid return, especially if they're looking to recoup future assets after trading for Donovan Mitchell last season.
If Cleveland wants to be competitive not only this season but also in the years to come, trading Allen this year might be necessary to achieve that goal.