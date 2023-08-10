3 Cavaliers Who Won’t Be in Cleveland By the End of the Season
These 3 Cavs players' days in Cleveland could be numbered.
3. Donovan Mitchell
I know, I know. At first, it seems insane that the Cavaliers would move on from Donovan Mitchell after just acquiring him in 2022. He did live up to expectations, after all, averaging a career-high 28.3 PPG on .484/.386/.867 shooting splits over 68 games.
Having said that, Mitchell's future in Cleveland isn't guaranteed. It was first reported in February that the Cavaliers need to be playing winning basketball or the gifted sharpshooter could request to play elsewhere.
The team doesn't have much leverage when it comes to his contract situation, either. Mitchell has a player option for the 2025-26 season, meaning he could test free agency in less than two years if the Cavs aren't putting forth a winning product.
Trading Mitchell would likely net Cleveland a haul if he's moved in the next six months. The fact that his contract still has some term with an average annual value of $34.25 million makes him an attractive option for any team looking to put together a competitive roster.
Besides, trading him sooner than later could save some headaches. The last thing the Cavaliers need is a drawn-out trade saga next season, only to lose Mitchell for nothing if he opts for free agency.
Again, trading Mitchell this season is somewhat of a long shot. However, how Cleveland opens the 2023-24 season could increase the probability of a deal.