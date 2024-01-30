3 Cavaliers Who Won't Survive the 2024 Trade Deadline
Don't be surprised if these three Cavaliers are no longer in Cleveland once the 2023-24 NBA trade deadline passes on Thursday, Feb. 8.
This year's NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching on Thursday, Feb. 8, leaving Cleveland Cavaliers fans to wonder what moves (if any) are on the horizon. The Cavaliers occupy the East's No. 4 seed with a 26-16 record as of Jan. 25, potentially positioning them to be buyers for the second half of the year.
If the Cavaliers want to be serious players at the deadline, a handful of familiar faces could be sent packing to create space. Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor reported earlier this month that management doesn't have much interest in trading away Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, or Evan Mobley, but the others aren't as safe.
With that in mind, here are three Cavaliers who likely won't survive the upcoming NBA trade deadline.
1. Ty Jerome, PG
The Cavaliers attempted to add some point guard depth over the offseason by signing Ty Jerome to a two-year, $5 million contract. The former Virginia Cavalier was coming off a decent season that saw him average 6.9 points and 3.0 assists while shooting 48.8% from the floor and 38.9% from three-point across 45 appearances with the Golden State Warriors.
Unfortunately, Jerome hasn't had much of a chance to show Cavs fans what he's capable of. He suffered an ankle injury in just the second contest of the 2023-24 campaign and hasn't taken to the floor since then.
As the deadline looms, Jerome has become expendable. Rookie Craig Porter Jr. has done a solid job as Cleveland's backup PG this season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.7 rebounds with 56.2% true shooting. Porter hasn't been perfect but he's performed well enough to likely keep Jerome's job even when the veteran returns.