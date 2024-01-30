3 Cavaliers Who Won't Survive the 2024 Trade Deadline
Don't be surprised if these three Cavaliers are no longer in Cleveland once the 2023-24 NBA trade deadline passes on Thursday, Feb. 8.
3. Caris LeVert, SG/SF
Despite missing 10 games due to injury, Caris LeVert has been the Cavaliers' best bench player this season. The ex-Michigan product is averaging 15.6 PTS/3.6 REB/4.2 AST with a 42.0 FG% and 34.2 3P% while playing about 29 minutes per night off the bench.
The Cavaliers, however, are dealing with a depleted frontcourt with Evan Mobley sidelined and Tristan Thompson suspended for 25 games. If the team wants to add another legitimate big man to the lineup through the trade market, it might be necessary to show LeVert the door.
LeVert carries a $15.3 million cap hit this season followed by $16.6 million in 2024-25, per Spotrac, which is a high enough number to bring a decent player back. He's also proven to be one of the best bench players in the league while receiving rave reviews from teammates and coaches alike, further helping his value.
The 29-year-old veteran has already been traded twice in his career, so chances are that he's preparing for several outcomes ahead of Feb. 8. If moving him means the Cavaliers take one step closer to legitimizing themselves as championship contenders, don't be surprised if one of the next game's is LeVert's last in a Cavs jersey.
