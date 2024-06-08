3 Cleveland Browns Players on Thin Ice Following OTAs
The Cleveland Browns have one of the best assemblies of talent among their 90-man roster compared to every other team in the NFL. Although there are certainly question marks, the Browns boast one of the NFL's best and deepest defensive groups and an offense that has seen a ton of substantial investment in recent years.
It's going to be tough for players to crack this 53-man roster in 2024.
Recently extended general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have a difficult task ahead of them making sure they keep the right players on the roster this coming season to help keep this team in contention in the loaded AFC North and AFC in general. Which players could be on the hot seat after OTAs?
1. Siaki Ika, DL
One of the deepest position groups on this Cleveland Browns roster is along the defensive line. Since Jim Schwartz came aboard last offseason, there's been a clear emphasis about having a ton of different personnel to work with and rotate along the defensive line, and Siaki Ika was one of the players the Browns prioritized in last year's draft class.
He's still got the entire offseason to prove himself, but it's going to be really difficult for him to earn snaps over Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, Quinton Jefferson, Maurice Hurst, and second-round pick Michael Hall Jr.
It's going to be an uphill battle for Siaki Ika not only to make the roster in the first place, but to carve out a substantial gameday role each week with those guys all on the depth chart.