3 Cleveland Browns Players on Thin Ice Following OTAs
2. Pierre Strong Jr., RB
The injury to Nick Chubb has had a ripple effect on the Cleveland Browns' roster that has extended into the 2024 offseason. Even though Chubb's injury was early last year, the Browns have made substantial changes/additions to that position group that could leave someone like 2023 trade acquisition Pierre Strong Jr. on the chopping block.
Pierre Strong was an outstanding player at FCS powerhouse South Dakota State, and came into the NFL as a 5th-round pick of the New England Patriots. The Browns swung a trade to acquire him last year and he did end up touching the ball 68 times in 17 games.
But if Nick Chubb comes back healthy this coming year, the Browns are also bringing back Jerome Ford and have veterans Nyheim Hines and D'Onta Foreman in the room now. There just doesn't seem to be a clear role for Strong within Ken Dorsey's offense, even though the Browns just traded for him last year.
Hines is clearly someone Dorsey really likes from their time together in Buffalo, and Foreman's ability to carry a bigger load if Chubb isn't at full strength likely gives him a massive edge.
You can only keep so many players and unless Strong is able to really set himself apart as a kickoff returner (200 yards on eight returns last year), then it's hard to see him cracking this roster. That may be the only way he's able to stick around at this point, and even in that regard, he could be auditioning for other teams throughout the preseason.