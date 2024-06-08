3 Cleveland Browns Players on Thin Ice Following OTAs
3. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB
It's going to be a bit of a tough climb back to the 53-man roster for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has been recovering and working his way back from an injury last December (Christmas Eve). The former 5th-round pick out of UCLA is going to have to once again establish himself as a QB3 worth rostering this year, and you figure if any NFL team is going to keep three quarterbacks, it would be the Browns.
Right?
The Browns were ravaged by injuries at the quarterback position last season, including obviously the hip injury suffered by Thompson-Robinson. That injury paved the way for Joe Flacco to come in and put together a remarkable stretch, but the Browns moved on from Flacco this offseason, opting instead for Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley.
Those two players are veterans with starting experience who Thompson-Robinson is now going to have to contend with. Not only that, but cracking this Cleveland Browns roster is going to be tough as it is, and the NFL's new kickoff return rules will make it borderline unjustifiable to keep three quarterbacks on the 53.
Thompson-Robinson is certainly talented and he did well after being thrown into a brutally difficult situation in 2023. Even still, the NFL is all about what you've done lately, and Thompson-Robinson is basically going to be starting from scratch this year with a new offensive coordinator in the building.
More Cleveland Browns news and analysis: