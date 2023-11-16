3 Dark Horse Deshaun Watson Replacements After Injury
With the Browns desperate to salvage their year following Deshaun Watson's season-ending surgery, Cleveland should try to convince one of these dark horses to save the day.
2. Philip Rivers
Speaking of potential NFL comebacks, Philip Rivers is another intriguing name to watch.
The eight-time Pro Bowl QB hasn't played in the league since 2020, but that hasn't stopped rumors of a possible comeback. Rivers has tried to shut down the rumors in the past, saying that he's content with coaching high school football just days after it was reported that he contacted both the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins about a potential contract.
But at the same time, chasing a championship might be too alluring for Rivers to say no. He's accomplished just about everything in his career — sixth in all-time passing yards and TDs, two top-six MVP finishes, 10th-most QB wins — but a Super Bowl always eluded him.
Cleveland's top-tier offensive line and elite defense give Rivers the best final opportunity out there to win a Super Bowl. He likely wouldn't be asked to do too much in the run-first offense, which could also be appealing for someone who hasn't played a snap in nearly three years.
As long as his football IQ is still up to snuff, Rivers could be a big asset to the Browns come playoff time.