3 Dream Browns Trade Targets This Offseason
Taking a look at some dream Cleveland Browns trade targets for 2024.
After winning 11 games last season, the Cleveland Browns don't have time to sit on their hands in the 2024 offseason.
General manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski need to make sure they are as aggressive as they can possibly be, because once this team pulled off the Deshaun Watson trade, they indicated that they were going to be anything but conservative when it came to adding talent to the roster.
The Browns already have a new offensive coordinator in place with Ken Dorsey coming over from the Buffalo Bills to replace Alex Van Pelt. Along with a change at offensive coordinator could come an aggressiveness to fill holes on the roster through blockbuster trades. Although some of these ideas teeter on the cusp of reality and fantasy, there might be some dream scenarios out there for the Browns this offseason to pursue.
1. Trade for Bills WR Stefon Diggs
There is some familiarity between the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. First of all, new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is highly familiar with him having worked with him as recently as last season with the Buffalo Bills. If there is friction between the Bills and Diggs lingering into this offseason, the Browns might want to call Buffalo and find out what the asking price is.
Diggs also has a history with Kevin Stefanski from their time together with the Minnesota Vikings. Not that things ended overly well with Diggs and the Vikings, but that familiarity could come into play if Diggs becomes available in a trade.
The Browns need a secondary receiver to pair up with Amari Cooper. It's hard to call Stefon Diggs a "secondary" receiver, but Cleveland would really just have to hope that Deshaun Watson could spread the ball around and keep both Diggs and Cooper not only well-fed at the receiver position, but also that their involvement wouldn't prevent the team from having balance.