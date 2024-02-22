3 Dream Browns Trade Targets This Offseason
Taking a look at some dream Cleveland Browns trade targets for 2024.
3. Trade for Chargers EDGE Joey Bosa
If the Browns could pull off a trade for Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa, it would be absolutely incredible.
Obviously, the Bosa brothers played their college football at Ohio State where they are legends. A return to the great state of Ohio could propel this Cleveland Browns defense to the next level.
There have been rumors that the Chargers, who are in a brutal salary cap position this offseason, could end up having to make some really tough roster decisions with some of their highest-paid players. It would save the Chargers over $14 million to trade Bosa this offseason, and the only question is whether or not the Browns could make a compelling enough offer.
The highest pick Cleveland could offer this offseason is the 54th overall pick (second round), which is hardly great value for a player of Bosa's caliber. The Browns could further deplete their already brutal NFL Draft capital (over the last handful of years) by trading away even more future picks, and with the team seemingly in a championship window, it might be worth it.
Pairing up Joey Bosa with Myles Garrett? It might be a dream (unrealistic) scenario, but this one would be a crowd pleaser and maybe even a franchise-altering move.
