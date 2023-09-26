3 Early Browns Trade Deadline Targets to Make a Super Bowl Run
If the Browns want to win the Super Bowl, it's better to start wheeling and dealing sooner than later.
3. Garett Bolles, OT
After his team was stomped 70-20 by the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles is tired of losing. After all, he's yet to experience a single winning season since being drafted to the Mile High City in 2017.
With the Broncos looking like they're in complete disarray, I'd like to see the Browns attempt to land Bolles. Our left tackle situation needs improvement. Jedrick Willis Jr. isn't the answer at the position, allowing two sacks (tied for 6th-most in NFL) and a 47.3 Pro Football Focus grade across 232 offensive snaps.
Willis just hasn't shown much urgency when it comes to pass protection and if his current play continues, Watson is at constant risk of being hurt.
Bolles, who was named second-team All-Pro in 2020, would be a huge upgrade over Willis. The former Utah Ute has never been graded worse than 69.7 on PFF and has only allowed seven sacks across 2,402 offensive snaps taken over the last four seasons.
Improving the offensive line is crucial to helping the Browns' passing and run games have success throughout the 2023 NFL season. Adding Bolles to the unit would be a major improvement, especially if winning Super Bowl LVIII is our main goal.
You can improve your early-season bankroll thanks to Bet365. They're dishing out $365 in bonus bets to new users who sign up through Factory of Sadness' exclusive link and place a first wager of just $1. A deal like this won't last forever, though, so act fast before it's gone!