3 Ex-Browns Still Without a Job After Matthew Adams Signing
The free agency craze is almost over but there are still a few former Browns who haven't signed with a team.
By Cem Yolbulan
2. Kareem Hunt, RB
It doesn't seem like it because of the constant criticism he receives but Kareem Hunt was actually the touchdown leader for the Cleveland Browns last season. After coming back to the team following the season-ending injury to Nick Chubb, Hunt was still productive, finishing the year with 411 yards on 135 rush attempts and nine scores in 15 games, despite being out-touched by Jerome Ford.
He also added one receiving and one rushing touchdown in the desultory playoff loss the Browns suffered in the hands of the Houston Texans.
So, perhaps it may seem surprising that Hunt is still without a team, but it's important to note that Hunt actually wasn't as effective as his touchdown numbers might indicate.
He failed to amass 55 yards in any game, averaged a miserable, career-worst 3.0 yards per attempt, and was mostly a non-factor in the passing game.
This was why the Browns went a different direction in the offseason, signing D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines. Add Nick Chubb's return and there is no place for Hunt. A team will take a chance on the 28-year-old Hunt but he may have to settle for less money than he had initially thought and wait until after the draft.