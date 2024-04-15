3 Ex-Browns Still Without a Job After Matthew Adams Signing
The free agency craze is almost over but there are still a few former Browns who haven't signed with a team.
By Cem Yolbulan
3. Marquise Goodwin, WR
Unlike Kareem Hunt, one veteran who will likely continue to struggle to find a suitor is wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.
One of the speediest, most athletic receivers in the game in his prime, Goodwin has unfortunately struggled with injuries over the past few seasons. The 2023 campaign was especially difficult for the veteran, who was placed on the non-football injury list in the preseason after he was diagnosed with blood clots in his legs and lungs.
Fortunately, Goodwin made a full recovery ahead of the season and suited up for 12 games for Cleveland. However, the health concerns and his age made him not as effective as he once was.
The 33-year-old finished the season with four catches, 67 yards and zero touchdowns. Once one of the NFL's premier deep threats, Goodwin struggled to get separation and make catches.
The former Olympian is now a free agent and it's hard to see him get another shot ahead of the season. Maybe he will get a training camp deal or will sign with a team mid-season but his short Browns tenure might be the last time Goodwin played in the NFL.
