3 Former Browns Who Still Can't Find a Job in 2024 Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns have re-signed a lot of their free agents this offseason. However, there are still a few players still searching for a new team this coming season.
By Jovan Alford
2. Jacob Phillips
The 24-year-old linebacker is coming off his best season as a pro with the Browns, recording 46 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Phillips only played in seven games (four starts) last season after being sidelined by a season-ending pectoral injury. Injuries have hindered the career of Phillips, as he’s only played in 20 games since being drafted in 2020.
The 24-year-old linebacker had a lot of buzz coming out of LSU, where he had a ridiculous junior season in 2019. Phillips produced career-highs across the board with 113 combined tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss.
The Nashville, TN, native was one of the better linebackers in the SEC, but that has yet to show itself in the NFL.
At 24 years old, Phillips still has a ton of football left to play in his career. But he must show that he can stay healthy for at least a full season.