3 Former Browns Who Still Can't Find a Job in 2024 Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns have re-signed a lot of their free agents this offseason. However, there are still a few players still searching for a new team this coming season.
By Jovan Alford
3. Jakeem Grant
The 31-year-old wide receiver has unfortunately missed the last two seasons because of lower body injuries (Achilles and a broken patella). The latter of the two injuries took place in the final preseason game last year.
The Browns were looking forward to having a healthy Grant in 2023, as he’s one of the better punt and kick returners in the league. The veteran wide receiver is almost a year removed from his latest injury and is still a free agent.
It’s not shocking to see Grant not receive much attention, as he’s coming off two rough injuries in back-to-back seasons. The last time we saw the former Texas Tech wide receiver play in the regular season was in 2021 with the Miami Dolphins.
Grant was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 for his punt return duties, as he had one punt return touchdown and averaged 11.9 yards per return. With the 2024 NFL Draft on the horizon, we likely won’t see Grant joining a new squad until the summer when training camp rolls around.
More Browns news and analysis: