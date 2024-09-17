3 Former Browns Still Unemployed After Kareem Hunt Finds New Home
By Jovan Alford
Former Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has finally found a new opportunity after not being signed this offseason. Hunt is reportedly signing with the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad on Tuesday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
The former Browns running back will return to Kansas City after the Chiefs lost Isiah Pacheco to a fractured fibula, who will be out for at least 6-8 weeks. Hunt is coming off a solid 2023 season with the Browns where he had 411 yards on the ground and nine touchdowns on 135 carries.
With Hunt heading back to Kansas City, it’s the perfect time to check what other former Browns players are still searching for their next NFL opportunity.
Some of these players worked out for various NFL teams this summer. Meanwhile, other players were released by the Browns during training camp. That said, it's not the end of the road for these players as they still can get opportunities through workouts during the regular season.
1. Duron Harmon
The veteran defensive back is still unsigned after the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL regular season. Harmon spent last season with the Chicago Bears and Browns.
The 33-year-old safety was waived by the Bears last November and signed to Cleveland’s practice squad two weeks later. Harmon was elevated off the Browns’ taxi squad last December and played four games.
In those games, the veteran defensive back had 16 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, two pass deflections, a sack, a quarterback hit, and an interception.
Harmon was asked about potentially playing again with the Patriots earlier this offseason. The veteran defensive back said he wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to return to Foxborough to play under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo.
However, it’s been quiet on Harmon’s front, which doesn’t come as a surprise at this stage of his career. Now granted, it’s still early in the 2024 season as injuries will continue to rise throughout the league.
Nonetheless, Harmon will likely not jump at any opportunity as he wants to win and contribute after spending the last four seasons with different five teams.