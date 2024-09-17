3 Former Browns Still Unemployed After Kareem Hunt Finds New Home
By Jovan Alford
2. Giovanni Ricci
The 27-year-old tight end was waived due to an injury late last month ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. The Browns expected Ricci to compete for a spot on the active roster or the practice squad after signing him to a one-year deal in the offseason.
Ricci suffered a knee injury in Cleveland’s second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Ohio native was ruled out for the rest of the game as head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Ricci would be sidelined for “weeks.”
Before signing with the Browns this offseason, Ricci spent the first three years of his career with the Carolina Panthers. In his three-year run with the Panthers, the 6-foot-3 tight end posted nine receptions (12 targets) for 102 yards in 36 games.
The former fullback-turned-tight end hasn’t received any workouts or visits throughout the first two weeks of the season, which could mean he’s not healthy yet.