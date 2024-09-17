3 Former Browns Still Unemployed After Kareem Hunt Finds New Home
By Jovan Alford
3. Jacob Phillips
The 25-year-old linebacker is still sitting in free agency after getting released by the Houston Texans late last month.
The former Browns linebacker signed with the Texans in March after the Browns placed him on injured reserve last summer for the 2023 season. Cleveland took Phillips in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The former LSU defender appeared in 20 games over his three-year run with the Browns. He posted 88 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and four quarterback hits.
Phillips’ best season with the Browns happened in 2022 when he had 46 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two sacks, and a pass deflection. But Phillips only played in seven games because of a season-ending pectoral injury.
Nonetheless, it’s good to see Phillips find another opportunity with the Texans, even though it did not work out. The former Browns linebacker recently worked out for the Buffalo Bills earlier this month.
If Phillips can show he can stay healthy, it’s only a matter of time before we see him get signed to a team’s practice squad.
