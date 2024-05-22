3 Former Browns Still Unemployed as OTAs Arrive
June is fast-approaching and there are still a number of notable free agents available. That includes a handful of former Cleveland Browns players still looking for work, and at this point, who knows if they're going to be able to catch on before training camp?
Veteran contracts are no longer fully guaranteed after June 1, which is why you may still see a number of prominent veterans available for a few more weeks. Teams are also getting their first on-field look at their rookie class and how those rookies adapt to playing alongside veterans.
After June 1, a variety of former Cleveland Browns players could begin resurfacing around the league. Who are some of the top familiar names still out there?
1. Marquise Goodwin, WR
For the longest time, Marquise Goodwin was one of the fastest offensive weapons in the league, and the threat of his speed certainly kept him floating around the league longer than other guys might have lasted at his position.
Goodwin was very effective for a stretch with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, and he even eclipsed 1,000 yards from scrimmage with the 49ers back in the 2017 season. Unfortunately, he's been used pretty sparingly since that time, and hasn't been able to carve out a full-time role for a couple of years in the NFL.
Last year for the Browns, Goodwin appeared in 12 games but only caught four passes. Even though he can probably still run in the 4.3s, it doesn't look like Goodwin is capable of contributing to an NFL roster in a substantial way, especially since he doesn't play special teams.