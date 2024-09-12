3 Former Browns Who Failed Miserably With Their New Teams in Week 1
The 2024 NFL season is finally underway and after the first week of games, the Cleveland Browns have a lot more questions than answers.
The Browns were smoked at home by the Dallas Cowboys to the tune of 33-17, an ugly loss to open the season and an even uglier performance by starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was sacked six times and threw two interceptions in the dreadful performances.
While the Browns have plenty to deal with on their own roster right now, seeing what happens with "old flames" is always going to be interesting and worth monitoring throughout the season. Call it misery loving company if you will, but which former Browns players didn't get off to the best start of their new teams in Week 1?
1. Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE, Panthers
Jadeveon Clowney hasn't been with the Cleveland Browns for a hot minute as he last played for the Browns back in the 2022 season. He spent last year with the Baltimore Ravens and actually had a pretty good year for them, racking up 9.5 sacks (tying a career-best) and 19 quarterback hits.
But Clowney continues to change teams almost as often as anybody these days and he parlayed his big year with the Ravens into a contract with the Carolina Panthers, his "hometown" team as Clowney is from Rock Hill, South Carolina.
In his debut with the Panthers, Clowney played over 40 snaps and was only able to muster up one assisted tackle. He didn't have any QB hits or sacks on the afternoon as the New Orleans Saints absolutely punished the Panthers 47-10.
It wasn't just an ugly debut for Clowney in that regard, the entire Panthers team was embarrassed. He's going to need to put it together to prove himself to be worth the 2-year, $20 million deal the Panthers signed him to.