3 Former Browns Who Failed Miserably With Their New Teams in Week 1
2. Harrison Bryant, Tight End, Raiders
It would probably be reasonable to assume that Harrison Bryant left the Cleveland Browns in free agency to get on a depth chart where he might at least be second on the depth chart. Bryant has done some solid work in his NFL career as a member of the Cleveland Browns, including catching three touchdown passes in three different seasons.
It stands to reason that, with an expanded role, Bryant could actually be a solid TE1 or TE2 somewhere in the NFL, so he joined the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason where only Michael Mayer stood in his way.
For a little while.
Then the Raiders went and added Brock Bowers with their 1st-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and suddenly Bryant found himself in a worse situation than when he was behind the likes of David Njoku and Jordan Akins in Cleveland.
The guy just couldn't catch a break, seemingly.
As you might have predicted, Bryant's role for the Raiders in Week 1 was extremely limited offensively (just four snaps) and even on special teams (11 snaps). At least he was active...
The Raiders signed Bryant to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million. It's not like they didn't pay him well enough to come to Las Vegas. That contract certainly isn't breaking the bank, but if Bryant is only going to play a handful of offensive snaps a game, the Raiders might be better off just shipping him off to a team that's going to utilize him.
It wasn't exactly that Bryant himself failed miserably in Week 1, but his entire situation right now is a failure. At this rate, he's not going to be able to do anything to put himself in position for a big contract from someone else in the offseason.