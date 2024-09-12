Factory Of Sadness
3 Former Browns Who Failed Miserably With Their New Teams in Week 1

Which former Browns players failed in Week 1?

By Sayre Bedinger

2. Harrison Bryant, Tight End, Raiders

It would probably be reasonable to assume that Harrison Bryant left the Cleveland Browns in free agency to get on a depth chart where he might at least be second on the depth chart. Bryant has done some solid work in his NFL career as a member of the Cleveland Browns, including catching three touchdown passes in three different seasons.

It stands to reason that, with an expanded role, Bryant could actually be a solid TE1 or TE2 somewhere in the NFL, so he joined the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason where only Michael Mayer stood in his way.

For a little while.

Then the Raiders went and added Brock Bowers with their 1st-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and suddenly Bryant found himself in a worse situation than when he was behind the likes of David Njoku and Jordan Akins in Cleveland.

The guy just couldn't catch a break, seemingly.

As you might have predicted, Bryant's role for the Raiders in Week 1 was extremely limited offensively (just four snaps) and even on special teams (11 snaps). At least he was active...

The Raiders signed Bryant to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million. It's not like they didn't pay him well enough to come to Las Vegas. That contract certainly isn't breaking the bank, but if Bryant is only going to play a handful of offensive snaps a game, the Raiders might be better off just shipping him off to a team that's going to utilize him.

It wasn't exactly that Bryant himself failed miserably in Week 1, but his entire situation right now is a failure. At this rate, he's not going to be able to do anything to put himself in position for a big contract from someone else in the offseason.

