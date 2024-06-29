3 Former Cavaliers Cleveland Should Sign for a Reunion This Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Cavaliers are entering a pivotal offseason after they finalized their head coach hire, appointing Kenny Atkinson to the position. Now, the difficult part of their offseason starts.
Is Donovan Mitchell staying? What will happen to the core four of Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen? If they are all staying, how can they improve the roster around them?
After only one playoff series win in two seasons in the Mitchell era, the Cavs must take a step forward next season. To help them with this, they can turn to familiar faces who are hitting free agency this summer. Let's take a look at a couple of former Cavaliers who can make their return to Cleveland.
Andre Drummond
Tristan Thompson was fine in his role as the backup center last season but the Cavs need a more reliable third big behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Thompson is 33, missed 25 games last season due to a suspension, and isn't the player he once was.
Drummond, on the other hand, had a solid season with the Chicago Bulls last year, playing in 79 games and averaging 8.4 points and 9 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game. He remains one of the best rebounders in the league, something the Cavs have lacked at times over the last two years, especially during the playoffs.
Plus, he is still 30 years old and should have another few years at this level of play. He shouldn't require much more than a veteran minimum deal to come back to Cleveland, where he appeared in 33 games in 2020 and 2021.