3 Former Cavaliers Failing Miserably With Their New Teams in 2023
The Cleveland Cavaliers parted with several players over the offseason. While some have found success with their new teams, that hasn't been the case for these three ex-Cavs.
2. Danny Green, Philadelphia 76ers (Sort of)
While Danny Green has had two stints with the Cavaliers over his 15-year career, neither of them left much of an impact on the franchise.
Green was originally drafted 46th overall by the Cavaliers in 2009 and played his rookie season with the team. Cleveland wasn't all that impressed, though, waiving him at the start of the following campaign. He went on to be a solid 3-and-D player for four different franchises across the next 12.5 seasons before signing with the Cavs partway through the 2022-23 schedule.
Green wasn't all that bad after signing in Cleveland, averaging 6.5 points and 1.6 threes (on 44.8%) shooting while playing nearly 12 minutes across eight outings. Nevertheless, the ex-UNC product wasn't entirely fond of his tenure as he felt he wasn't given the opportunity to carve out a true role.
Green returned to the 76ers over the offseason, but it's safe to say things didn't go as planned. After failing to register a point in the first two games of the season, the 76ers waived the 36-year-old veteran following the James Harden trade at the start of November.
Considering how Green is still without a team and December is nearly over, the writing might be on the wall for his NBA career.