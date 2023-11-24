3 Former Guardians Cleveland Can Sign For a Reunion in 2024
As the expression goes, "what's old is new again." Could this be the case for the Guardians when it comes to these former Cleveland free agents?
2. Mike Clevinger, SP
There was a time when Mike Clevinger was seen as the Guardians' ace of the future. He looked fantastic while beginning his career with the club, going 42-22 with a 3.45 ERA, 1.196 WHIP, and 584 strikeouts in 101 games (88 starts) across four and a half seasons.
Clevinger's time in Cleveland came to an end relatively quickly. He was involved in a nine-player deal back in August 2020 that sent him to the San Diego Padres before signing a two-year extension with the organization just a few months later.
While the 32-year-old righty hasn't reached double-digit wins since his last full campaign with the Guardians, he's still a serviceable arm. Making 24 starts for the Chicago White Sox in 2023, Clevinger finished with a 9-9 record, 3.77 ERA, and 2.2 wins above average — his best mark since the 2019 season.
So, why should the Guardians sign Clevinger? Well, there have been rumors that the team is willing to move Shane Bieber this offseason, which would open a hole in the starting rotation.
Assuming that Clevinger can pick up from where he left off last season, I could easily see him somewhere in the middle to the end of the rotation. Besides, many Guardians fans would be pumped for the return of a player few wanted to see leave in the first place.