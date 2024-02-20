3 Former Guardians that Cleveland Will Regret Letting Walk in 2024
As the start of the 2024 MLB season nears, the Cleveland Guardians might regret letting these three players walk over the winter.
2. RP Reynaldo Lopez
Giolito wasn't the only arm that the Guardians claimed off waivers from the Angels last season. They also snagged relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez, who had previously played with the rival Chicago White Sox from 2017 to 2023.
Upon his arrival, Lopez instantly became one of Cleveland's go-to relievers in the seventh and eighth innings. The 30-year-old wound up making 12 relief appearances in a Guardians jersey, striking out 12 batters with only four walks, five hits, and zero runs allowed across 11.0 innings. He also tallied eight holds, further highlighting his clutch ability on the mound.
But instead of rewarding Lopez for his efforts, the Guardians allowed him to walk, resulting in his signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Atlanta Braves. Maybe that's more than the Guardians were willing to spend, however, it's hard to argue that he isn't worth every penny.
The good news is that the Guardians did have the ninth-best bullpen ERA in the Majors last season. Hopefully, the remaining relievers can continue that trend, otherwise, Lopez leaving town will hurt even more.