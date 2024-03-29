3 Former Pro Bowlers the Browns Can Still Sign in Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns made most of their free agency moves but there are a few names who would still be excellent additions to their depth.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns have been busy the first few weeks of free agency despite being financially hamstrung. They made the most of their limited cap space by retaining their key starters and mostly bringing their core from last year.
The craze of free agency might be over but there are still a few high-profile free agents available on the market. These former Pro Bowlers could be excellent depth additions if the Browns make a few more maneuvers to create more cap space.
Odell Beckham Jr, WR
The Browns already added Jerry Jeudy to their receiver mix but considering their lack of high-level playmakers last season, it wouldn't hurt to sign another offensive weapon that opposing secondaries have to account for.
Odell Beckham is certainly not the player he once was but he still got some shake left. For the Baltimore Ravens last season, he finished with 35 receptions, 565 yards, and three touchdowns in 14 games.
He was on a huge one-year, $15 million deal last season and if his salary expectations are still at that level, this obviously wouldn't be feasible. But as an experienced veteran who would slot in as a WR4, the Browns could do much worse.