3 Former Pro Bowlers the Browns Can Still Sign in Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns made most of their free agency moves but there are a few names who would still be excellent additions to their depth.
By Cem Yolbulan
Calais Campbell, DE
Another veteran who is no longer at the peak of his powers but is still a productive player is edge rusher Calais Campbell. The 37-year-old is certainly past his prime where he made six Pro Bowls in seven seasons but he still played every game and over 60% of defensive snaps for the Atlanta Falcons.
Campbell finished last season with 6.5 sacks, 56 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 17 QB hits.
It may be hard for him to replicate that performance in 2024 as very few 38-year-olds ever do. But on a veteran minimum, he is worth a flyer.
The Browns don't desperately need more defensive ends but in modern NFL you can never have too many pass rushers.
Justin Simmons, S
The Browns also don't really need another safety as they have Grant Delpit, Juan Thornhill, D'Anthony Bell, and Ronnie Hickman all under contract. But Justin Simmons is arguably the best of that group despite being on the wrong side of 30.
Simmons spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos and made two Pro Bowls, most recently in 2023. Last season, he finished with three interceptions and 70 tackles while allowing a 66.7% completion rate when targeted.
Totaling 30 interceptions since joining the league in 2016, Simmons was recently cut by Denver in a cap-saving move. It was more about the Broncos' dire financial situation rather than his productions.
This obviously depends on the type of contract it would require to sign Simmons but the Browns could use a veteran upgrade in the position.
