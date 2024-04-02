3 Former Super Bowl Champs the Browns Could Still Sign
The Cleveland Browns could look to sign these Super Bowl winners to add veteran depth to their roster.
By Cem Yolbulan
Lawrence Guy, DT
One of the primary objectives for the Browns this offseason was to upgrade their defensive tackle rotation. Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, and Maurice Hurst are fine but with many high-end defensive tackle options on the market like Christian Wilkins, Chris Jones, and Leonard Williams, there was hope that Cleveland could snag one and have a very formidable defensive line.
That didn't occur, so the Browns just brought back their own free agents that helped them to the No. 1 ranked defense last year. This is obviously nothing to fret about, there are plenty of teams who would love to have the Browns' defensive tackle rotation. It's just that compared to other parts of the defense, Tomlinson and Hurst as LDT could seem like the weak link.
It's not like the guy I'm suggesting here is going to solve their issues. At age 34, Lawrence Guy isn't the player he once was, wreaking havoc for the New England Patriots in their Super Bowl win in 2018. But, he is healthy, reliable, and versatile, with an ability to play multiple positions on the defensive line. As a depth option, the Browns could do much worse than him.