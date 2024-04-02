3 Former Super Bowl Champs the Browns Could Still Sign
The Cleveland Browns could look to sign these Super Bowl winners to add veteran depth to their roster.
By Cem Yolbulan
Mecole Hardman, WR
On paper, the Cleveland Browns don't really need more depth in their wide receiver corps. They added Jerry Jeudy to their already existing rotation of Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, and David Bell.
However, outside of Cooper, none of these names are proven, surefire offensive weapons. There is some boom-or-bust potential with all of them. Therefore, taking another flyer on a high-upside receiver can be a worthy strategy.
Mecole Hardman certainly fits that mold. After returning to the Kansas City Chiefs in a midseason trade, Hardman won his third Super Bowl and caught the game-winning touchdown pass while doing so. He has consistently shown an ability to make big plays and be a deep threat.
The controversy surrounding Hardman and his departure from the New York Jets likely suppressed his appeal on the free-agent market. Leaking your team's game plan to other teams is a very serious accusation and any team, including the Browns, would need to do serious investigation into it before bringing him on.
But it wouldn't be the first time Cleveland made a high-risk, high-reward type of play on a player with a controversy surrounding him. Adding Hardman's Super Bowl chops and playmaking into the mix could make the already formidable receiver rotation even more dangerous for next year.
If you are still looking for your payday like these free agents, then head over to FanDuel Sportsbook now and claim your $200 in bonus bets after your first winning wager.
More Browns news and rumors:
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER