3 Free Agent Kickers the Browns Need to Sign After Hall of Fame Game
3 kickers the Browns should consider signing to replace Cade York.
2. Robbie Gould
Robbie Gould also has an NFC North background that makes him suited to kick in and around Cleveland. Gould enjoyed a successful 11-season run with the Bears, which included a league-leading 32 field goal makes and an All-Pro First Team selection in 2006.
Most recently, he spent each of the past six years in San Francisco. Gould was very productive for the annual Super Bowl contenders, posting an NFL-best 39 FG makes in 2017 and leading the league in FG% in 2018 with a stellar 97.1%.
The 2022 campaign saw Gould remain solid, as he converted 27-of-32 field goal attempts (84.4%). He showed some struggles from 40-49 yards out, however, as he missed four of his 11 attempts.
This issue is what likely caused the 49ers to move on after six seasons, but it doesn't make Gould damaged goods. His success in two different locales that don't always have the best weather speaks for itself.
He's also been part of a Super Bowl run, so he's no stranger to making big kicks. In fact, Gould is perfect on both extra points (39-of-39) and field goals (29-of-29) during the postseason in his career.
For a Browns team looking to return to the playoffs, Gould is the exact kind of talent that could help them get there. He's been linked to a few teams since his split from San Francisco, though, so Cleveland would be smart to act fast.