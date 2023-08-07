3 Free Agent Kickers the Browns Need to Sign After Hall of Fame Game
3. Ryan Succop
Ryan Succop provides yet another veteran option with playoff experience. The Mr. Irrelevant of the 2009 draft, Succop's defied the odds with his career. He's split his 14 seasons in the league across lengthy stints with three different teams (the Chiefs, Titans and Buccaneers), proving to be a valued talent at the position.
Succop is coming off of a three-year run in Tampa Bay where he posted a combined field goal percentage of 84.8% across three seasons and kicked for a Super Bowl champion. The 2022 campaign saw the vet remain incredibly busy, though his efficiency dropped. He converted 31-of-38 FG attempts, posting the fourth-lowest percentage (81.6%) over a full season in his career.
Now, context matters here. Five of Succop's seven misses came from the 50-plus-yard range. The Bucs depended upon him to bail out their lackluster offense time and time again, which led to a career-high seven attempts from 50-plus. Succop's never been known for being a deep threat, and he'd only made one attempt between 2019-2021 from 50 yards or more. So coaching malfeasance is partly to blame for Succop's 2022 numbers.
Meanwhile, the South Carolina product was perfect from 40-49 yards out (12-of-12), and he posted just two total misses from 20-39 yards. Yes, his 2022 FG% doesn't look the greatest, but the stats tell a much different story once you take a closer look at them.
The one thing going against Succop is he doesn't have experience with frigid climates between stops in Kansas City, Tennessee and Tampa Bay. Still, his track record and championship pedigree make him a nice choice.
