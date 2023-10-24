3 Free Agent Running Backs the Browns Must Target Following Jerome Ford Injury
The Browns are in the market for a free agent running back after the latest news on Jerome Ford's injury, and these are their best options.
2. Darrel Willams
Darrel Williams doesn't have nearly as much experience as Ingram, but he'd be a different approach as a signing. He's a guy the Browns could bring in if they do actually want someone who might be able to earn a few carries on gameday.
Williams spent his first four NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, and while he never really earned much of a role, he was really solid when he did see the field.
A versatile threat out of the backfield, Williams racked up 237 carries and 83 receptions with the Chiefs, averaging 5.2 yards per touch.
His production dropped with the Arizona Cardinals last year, because of course it would in that offense, but he still averaged a strong 4.9 yards per carry and had a 57.1% success rate (topping starter James Conner’s 55.2%).
As long as the 28-year-old has stayed in shape over the offseason, he should be in great physical condition compared to some of the other veterans on the market who handled bigger workloads last year or who simply have more miles on their body overall.
Williams has the upside of potentially playing well enough to be worth keeping on the practice squad as a backup option even when Ford does get back to 100%.