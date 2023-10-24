3 Free Agent Running Backs the Browns Must Target Following Jerome Ford Injury
The Browns are in the market for a free agent running back after the latest news on Jerome Ford's injury, and these are their best options.
3. Ronald Jones
Ronald Jones has served his suspension for PEDs, and has since been released by the Dallas Cowboys. But all the same factors that made him an intriguing option in Dallas this offseason still hold true.
The former second-round pick has absolutely shown flashes throughout his career. There was of course the college play that made him such an exciting prospect, and then there was that stellar 2020 breakout when he averaged 5.1 yards per carry for the season, finishing just shy of 1,000 yards.
His play has dropped off since then, but 2020 is still not all that long ago, especially for a running back who is still just 26 years old.
Like Williams, Jones would be more of an upside play than a safe-bet veteran like Ingram. But when the downside is that your RB3 flops, you can afford to take a gamble sometimes.
