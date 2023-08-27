3 Free Agent Signings that Would Make the Guardians World Series Contenders in 2024
The Guardians need to spend big this offseason if they want to make a run at the pennant next year.
By Tyler Maher
2. J.D. Martinez, DH
If the starting rotation was one of the Guardians' few bright spots this season, the lack of bat production was one of their biggest downfalls. They're only averaging 4.03 runs and 0.72 homers per game, ranking bottom-5 in both categories.
If management wants opposing pitchers to fear Cleveland's lineup next year, Chernoff must pursue veteran designated hitter J.D. Martinez in free agency.
Although he's a few years past his peak at this point, Martinez is in the midst of a third consecutive All-Star season that has seen him rack up 25 homers with 78 RBIs over 92 games with the LA Dodgers. That's a good enough pace for a whopping 44 HRs and 137 RBIs across 162 games.
The veteran slugger won't come cheap, but the Guardians desperately need his bat in their lineup. After the now-traded Josh Bell left much to be desired when handling the brunt of DH responsibilities, it's clear that Cleveland needs a true masher like Martinez in the batting order.
Even if the Guardians have to overpay to beat out other potential suitors, there aren't many free-agent bats that can compare to what Martinez brings to the table.