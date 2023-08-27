3 Free Agent Signings that Would Make the Guardians World Series Contenders in 2024
The Guardians need to spend big this offseason if they want to make a run at the pennant next year.
By Tyler Maher
3. Teoscar Hernandez, RF
Another glaring weakness for the Guardians this year was a lack of offensive production from the outfield. The outfield trio of Steven Kwan, Myles Straw and Will Brennan just isn't the most intimidating in the batter's box, combining for only 11 homers between them.
It goes without saying, then, that adding an offensive force like Teoscar Hernandez would instantly add credibility to Cleveland's outfield situation.
Hernandez is a two-time Silver Slugger who finished top 20 in the AL MVP race in 2020 (11th) and 2021 (19th). He's also averaged 26.3 homers in each of the four previous full-length campaigns, while his 19 round-trippers this season put him on pace for 25 if he played all 162 contests.
It wouldn't take Cleveland fans long to fall in love with Hernandez due to how hard he hits the ball. His average exit velocity of 90.9 mph is above the MLB average (88.4) despite being down from last year (92.6).
Furthermore, 49.1% of his balls in play go over 95 mph — again, higher than the MLB average of 38.8%.
At the end of the day, the Guardians can't compete for a World Series title with their outfield's current makeup. Injecting Hernandez into the club's 2024 plans would be a huge step toward changing that.
