3 Free Agents Cavs Must Sign Amid Tristan Thompson's Suspension
After Tristan Thompson received a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug program, the Cleveland Cavaliers must try to sign these three free-agent centers.
2. Meyers Leonard
Another potential fill-in for Thompson is none other than Meyers Leonard.
After missing the entire 2021-22 campaign due to an ankle injury, the former 2012 11th-overall selection suited up in nine games for the Milwaukee Bucks. Although that's a small sample size, he still averaged 4.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while playing 12.7 minutes, also averaging 0.8 three-pointers on 38.9% shooting.
Leonard has been a bench player for the majority of his career (only 95 starts in 456 games), meaning he'd feel right at home behind Allen on the depth chart. He also has 30 games of postseason experience under his belt, meaning he'll be ready to contribute if Cleveland makes a deep playoff run.
The Cavs wouldn't be getting a game-changer with Leonard, but he's good enough to hold down the fort until the team's true reinforcements arrive.