Factory Of Sadness
FanSided

3 Free Agents Cavs Must Sign Amid Tristan Thompson's Suspension

After Tristan Thompson received a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug program, the Cleveland Cavaliers must try to sign these three free-agent centers.

By Devon Platana

Blake Griffin is one of three free-agent centers the Cavs must target following Tristan Thompson's 25-game suspension.
Blake Griffin is one of three free-agent centers the Cavs must target following Tristan Thompson's 25-game suspension. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 3
Next

2. Meyers Leonard

Another potential fill-in for Thompson is none other than Meyers Leonard.

After missing the entire 2021-22 campaign due to an ankle injury, the former 2012 11th-overall selection suited up in nine games for the Milwaukee Bucks. Although that's a small sample size, he still averaged 4.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while playing 12.7 minutes, also averaging 0.8 three-pointers on 38.9% shooting.

Leonard has been a bench player for the majority of his career (only 95 starts in 456 games), meaning he'd feel right at home behind Allen on the depth chart. He also has 30 games of postseason experience under his belt, meaning he'll be ready to contribute if Cleveland makes a deep playoff run.

The Cavs wouldn't be getting a game-changer with Leonard, but he's good enough to hold down the fort until the team's true reinforcements arrive.

Home/Cleveland Cavaliers