3 Free Agents the Guardians Must Target This Offseason (and 2 to Avoid)
By Tyler Maher
5. AVOID: Lucas Giolito
Giolito got rocked again last night, giving up 5 runs, 5 walks and 3 homers in 3 1/3 innings against the Reds. He's been an absolute disaster since we claimed him off waivers, and under no circumstances should we be bringing him back, especially since we already have sufficient rotation depth.
In 5 starts with the Guardians, Giolito is 1-3 with a 6.66 ERA and a 7.00 FIP. In 6 starts before that with the Angels, he was 1-5 with a 6.89 ERA and a 6.81 FIP, so something's clearly not right.
There's a reason Los Angeles put him on waivers. Giolito's been broken for several months now, and I'm not sure he can be fixed (that's what happens when you go to the Angels, I guess).
Giolito's issues extend beyond this year, too. Since the beginning of last year, he's 19-23 with a 4.83 ERA, a 4.68 FIP and a 1.36 WHIP. That's a No. 5 starter, and we can do better than that.
If we want to add a veteran arm to help lead the rotation, there are better options out there. But Giolito needs to get the heck out of Cleveland and never come back.
