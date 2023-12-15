Factory Of Sadness
3 Free Agents Injury-Plagued Browns Must Target For Playoff Push

After the injury-filled week that the Cleveland Browns had, here's a look at three free agents who could help them with their playoff push.

By Devon Platana

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) walks onto
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) walks onto / Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
2. Matt Ioannidis, DT

The Browns should also consider signing Matt Ioannidis after the defensive line took a hit with Hurst and Okoronkwo's injuries.

A former 2016 fifth-round pick, Ioannidis is currently a free agent after playing six seasons with the Washington Commanders and another with the Carolina Panthers. He's been a starter more often than not, having started in 53 of 86 career games — including all 13 with the Panthers in 2022.

What makes the 29-year-old a solid target is that he can help stop the run while applying pressure to the quarterback. While he's amassed 212 total tackles (122 solo) over his seven-year career, he's also tallied 25.5 sacks, 68 QB hits, and 151 hurries in addition to recording a 70.6 or better pass rush grade in five of the last six campaigns.

Cleveland's defensive line has been solid under Jim Schwartz's watch, so I wouldn't be surprised if the Browns coordinator could help Ioannidis turn back the clock a bit.

