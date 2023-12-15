3 Free Agents Injury-Plagued Browns Must Target For Playoff Push
After the injury-filled week that the Cleveland Browns had, here's a look at three free agents who could help them with their playoff push.
3. Ndamukong Suh, DT
Speaking of DTs who could help the Browns, few free-agent options have a resume that can compare to Ndamukong Suh.
At one point, Suh was one of the most feared players in the NFL. He immediately made an impact as a rookie, being named the 2010 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year while also earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. After that, the former Nebraska Cornhusker went on to be named All-Pro four more times, participate in another four Pro Bowls, and even helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV.
It makes sense that the Browns would be interested in Suh. Not only is his accolade list attractive, but they were also previously interested in his services back in 2022, per USA Today's Tyler Dragon.
Another reason why signing Suh makes sense is that he has a history with Schwartz. The duo spent the first four years of Suh's career together when Schwartz was head coach of the Detroit Lions. Interestingly enough, that stretch was also the veteran defender's best four-year run.
That isn't to say that the Browns would be getting prime Suh if he signed today, but it isn't unfathomable that Schwartz could have the 36-year-old playing his best football in some time. The potential of a second Super Bowl ring could motivate Suh even more.
