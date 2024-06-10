3 Free Agents the Browns Should Sign Before Mandatory Minicamp
By Cem Yolbulan
Shaquille Leonard, LB
Another position of need for the Browns is linebacker. Anthony Walker and Sione Takitaki left in free agency this spring and Cleveland replaced them with Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush. They also drafted Nathaniel Watson out of Mississippi State in the sixth round.
Hicks and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are projected to start but Devin Bush is a question mark as the third starter. He missed some time last season and only played in 27% of snaps for the Seattle Seahawks in 2023.
For the Browns to feel good about their linebacker depth, another quality option would go a long way. So, why not take a flyer on a linebacker once considered one of the best in the league?
Shaq Leonard is obviously not the same player he was when he started his career with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.
Back then, he was one of the best defenders in the league and was on a Hall of Fame trajectory. A series of back injuries forced the Colts to release him mid-season in 2023 before he signed with the Eagles.
Fortunately, he was largely healthy last season, playing in 14 games. He registered 88 tackles, four tackles for loss, and a sack.
If injuries are behind him, at age 28, Leonard could still be a solid depth option for a contender. At this stage of his career, he will likely not play every snap but if he wants to keep playing, Cleveland is a good option for both sides.