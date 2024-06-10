3 Free Agents the Browns Should Sign Before Mandatory Minicamp
By Cem Yolbulan
Jamal Adams, S
Safety is probably one position, which still has plenty of talent on the free-agent market. Justin Simmons, Eddie Jackson, and Micah Hyde are all available and the Browns could consider all of them.
However, one free agent backfield defender is specifically a good fit for Cleveland: Jamal Adams.
The former Jets and Seahawks star has missed a ton of games in the last two seasons and will turn 29 during the 2024 season. He is certainly not the dominant defensive force he was early in his career when he was racking up Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors regularly.
However, he is still a very intriguing player due to his versatility. He struggles in coverage now but his run defense and pass rush from the second level are still valuable. He can play in the nickel or dime. If he is used in the box more like a linebacker, he could be two birds in one stone for the Browns.
Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz likes to change things up. He is a creative play-caller who likes to try different looks. Adams gives him another chess piece, as long as he is not asked to cover in space.
Plus, Adams will likely come in on a one-year, prove-it deal, and the Browns could use that type of low-risk, high-reward player as they continue their Super Bowl pursuit.
