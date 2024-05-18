3 Games Browns Must Win At All Costs on 2024 Schedule
By Cem Yolbulan
2. Week 14 @ Steelers - Dec. 8, 1 P.M.
Similarly, the Browns can't afford to lose games against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Regardless of whether Russell Wilson or Justin Fields is starting at the helm, the Steelers have the worst roster out of anyone in the division, and not making any mistakes against them will determine the top of the AFC North.
This game comes right before a very tough stretch for the Browns. Cleveland closes out the year with games against the Chiefs, Bengals, Dolphins, and the Ravens. Wins will be hard to come by in that final stretch. So, the Steelers matchup on the road will be that much more important to give the Browns some cushion ahead of the tough slate.
Last season, the Browns lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh after giving up two defensive touchdowns. They are better and healthier this season and it would behoove them to not make similar mistakes in this crucial matchup.
3. Week 17 vs. Dolphins - Dec. 29, 8:20 PM
This is the most winnable game in that aforementioned tough final stretch. Yet, it will still be a hard battle as the Miami Dolphins will presumably be fighting for a playoff spot as well.
The Dolphins had four straight winning seasons and are as talented and deep as ever heading into the 2024 campaign. They lost some key figures like Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, and Andrew Van Ginkel but it's hard to see them not repeat last season's success at the bare minimum. They had the best offense in the NFL, after all.
Plus, there is a decent chance that this game will have massive stakes for the wild card spot in the AFC. Both Cleveland and Miami finished last season 11-6 and lost in the wild-card round. With the potential rise of the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Chargers, as well as a healthier Bengals team, this game might even be for the wild card spot.
Currently, the Browns have the eighth-best odds (+2100) to win the AFC on FanDuel Sportsbook. They need to take care of these must-win games if they want to have a chance to make it to the postseason and beat these odds.
