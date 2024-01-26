3 Guardians on Thin Ice Heading Into Spring Training
The Cleveland Guardians will need these three players to step up if they want to return to the playoffs this season.
By Jovan Alford
2. Ramon Laureano
Speaking of Laureano, the 29-year-old outfielder joined Cleveland last season after being claimed off waivers from the Oakland Athletics in August.
Laureano showed improvement at the plate last season with the Guardians, slashing .243/.342/.382 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 41 games. Earlier in the season with the Athletics, the veteran outfielder only hit .213 with six home runs and 21 RBI (64 games).
Guardians fans shouldn’t expect Laureano to instantly become an All-Star player heading into spring training. However, if he can hit .245 this season, which is his career batting average, that will go a long way for a team that struggled to score runs last season.
Laureano wasn’t great in the field last season in Oakland or Cleveland, as he had seven errors and a .970 field percentage. The league fielding percentage was .988 for outfielders in 2023. However, his fielding improved in Cleveland as he only had two errors, playing in right and center field.
A good season at the plate and in the field from Laureano could go a long way to getting a multi-year deal in Cleveland or another team.