3 Guardians Playing Their Final Season in Cleveland in 2024
The Cleveland Guardians may choose to part ways with these players if the season doesn't go according to plan.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Guardians took a major step back in 2023, missing the postseason, disappointing their fans, and parting ways with long-time manager Terry Francona in the offseason. Now, it's the Stephen Vogt era and the Guardians will hope to get back to winning ways.
Many questions are waiting to be answered as Cleveland prepares for Opening Day next week. Some of these include potential trades and contract negotiations. This team could look very different by the trade deadline or at the end of the season.
Here are the four candidates to wear the Guardians uniform for the last time this season.
Shane Bieber
As much as Guardians fans hate to hear it, this one is the most obvious pick. The rumor mill surrounding the 2020 American League Cy Young winner has been working overtime because of the fact that he is entering the final season of his contract. Historically, the Guardians have chosen to move on from their stars at this stage in exchange for future assets.
To everyone's surprise, that didn't happen this offseason. A mid-season trade, however, shouldn't be ruled out.
This obviously depends on how well Cleveland is doing. The AL Central division is lacking in dominant teams, opening the door for a surprise Guardians run. If this happens, Bieber could stay and sign a long-term extension later.
Yet, considering the lack of interest the two-time All-Star has previously shown in an extension and the abundance of high-level pitchers hitting the market next offseason, Bieber is more likely gone before the 2025 season starts.