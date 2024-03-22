3 Guardians Playing Their Final Season in Cleveland in 2024
The Cleveland Guardians may choose to part ways with these players if the season doesn't go according to plan.
By Cem Yolbulan
Emmanuel Clase
Another Guardians pitcher who was constantly part of trade rumors all offseason was closer Emmanuel Clase. Plenty of contending teams reportedly contacted Cleveland to acquire the 2022 AL Reliever of the Year, but nothing came to fruition, most likely because of the Guardians' unwillingness to part ways with a young star.
Clase is one of the best closers in the game. Trading him would effectively end most hopes of contending in 2024 for the Guardians, as he led the league in saves for two straight seasons. However, if the season isn't going according to plan, moving on from him to recoup a boatload of assets in return could set the Guardians very well for the future.
Not only is Clase 26 years old and elite in his position, but he is also on a very team-friendly contract. Making a total of $13 million over the next three years, Clase would likely start a bidding war among rival teams if he was really on the table.
The Guardians could potentially get multiple top-100 prospects and young MLB-ready players in a deal for Clase. Considering the desperate need for more offense in Cleveland, getting multiple flyers on young hitters could be a worthy strategy.