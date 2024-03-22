3 Guardians Playing Their Final Season in Cleveland in 2024
The Cleveland Guardians may choose to part ways with these players if the season doesn't go according to plan.
By Cem Yolbulan
Triston McKenzie
Let's stick with the pitcher theme here.
The Cleveland Guardians and the right-handed pitcher agreed on a one-year, $1.6 million contract in January to avoid arbitration. Both sides understand this to be a "prove-it" sort of deal since the 26-year-old is coming off an elbow injury that limited him to 16 innings in 2023.
This was highly disappointing for both McKenzie and Guardians fans who were hoping for him to build off of his breakout 2022 campaign when he posted a 2.96 ERA in 191.1 innings.
Considering that his prior season was also marred by injuries, the track record of McKenzie is very limited. When healthy, he is very solid but that has been far and few between.
Fortunately for the Guardians, Sticks has ended the 2023 season available and healthy. He wasn't particularly good in his limited appearances but that was certainly understandable given his return from injury.
If McKenzie bounces back, the Guardians will likely trade him mid-season for positive value. If he struggles again, then they will likely let him walk in the 2025 offseason. Regardless, it's hard to see him stick around for much longer after this year.
