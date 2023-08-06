3 Guardians Who Will Be Gone After the Season
These Guardians survived the trade deadline, but don't expect to see them back in 2024.
2. Noah Syndergaard
The Noah Syndergaard addition became a real head-scratcher as the Guardians continued to make trade deadline moves. The organization is clearly not committed to winning in 2023, so why ship off Rosario for a guy on an expiring contract?
Syndergaard held a dangerous Houston offense to 1 earned run in his Cleveland debut, but he did it with 0 strikeouts and 2 walks while giving up a ton of contact. That’s not encouraging from a guy with a horrendous 6.68 ERA on the year.
But whatever happens the rest of the way with Syndergaard, it's hard to see him back in Cleveland.
If he suddenly turns things around and looks like he can be a strong starter again, that's not a position we're going to be willing to throw big money at — there's a reason it was considered a given that we would be moving at least one starter at the deadline.
And if he can't put things together, he's not someone you want around even as a bottom-of-the-rotation kind of arm.
So whether you buy a potential Syndergaard resurgence or not, both scenarios feel like they ultimately lead to his departure from Cleveland in the winter.