3 Guardians Who Will Benefit Most from Stephen Vogt Hiring
Vogt can help these guys take their game to the next level.
By Tyler Maher
3. Emmanuel Clase
Clase was excellent as Cleveland's closer in 2023, but he took a step back compared to his previous two seasons.
In 2021 and 2022 combined, Clase logged a 1.33 ERA, a 2.04 FIP and a 0.84 WHIP across 148 appearances. He didn't seem to have the same level of focus in 2023, however, going 3-9 with a 3.22 ERA, a 2.91 FIP and a 1.16 WHIP.
Those are still good numbers, to be sure, but not as dominant. That's largely because Clase's strikeout rate tanked to 7.9 K/9 after he averaged well over a strikeout per inning in both 2021 and 2022.
It's hard to be overpowering when you're not missing bats, but Vogt should be able to help him there and get him back on track. Clase is still a good pitcher, but he just needs to make some tweaks to get back to where he was.
As a former bullpen coach, Vogt is certainly capable of providing Clase quality feedback. And since it's coming from a new voice, perhaps Clase will listen.
In other Guardians news: