3 Guardians Who Won't Survive the Trade Deadline
It's not clear whether the Guardians will buy or sell at the deadline, but these three players could be shipped out no matter what direction the team goes.
3. Amed Rosario
A popular name in Guardians trade speculation right now, I'm hopping on the train and projecting Amed Rosario to be playing elsewhere in August. There's just not much reason to keep him around.
The case is obvious if Cleveland is selling: Rosario's in the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. He's supposed to be entering his prime and is not a piece to rebuild around.
But there's also a pretty good case to make even if the Guardians are buyers. Will he turn things around after his curiously bad start to the season with his worst batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage since joining Cleveland? It remains to be seen, of course, but there's a good chance he does. Players slump. It happens.
But the Guardians are too far behind to wait for someone to bust out of a slump. Being four games back in the AL Central means every single win is crucial at this point, and even waiting a few weeks for Rosario to turn things around might be too little, too late. A contender that has already built themselves a cushion would have a little more wiggle room and could much more reasonably have some patience with Rosario as the postseason approaches.
